Driver accused of hitting construction worker ‘stumbled’ out of car, witness says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Milford woman is behind bars after she allegedly drove under the influence and hit someone Tuesday night, according to the Milford Police Department.

Christian Kipp is currently being held on a $15,000 cash bond after she allegedly hit a construction worker while driving drunk, Milford police said.

Witnesses spoke to FOX19′s Kendall Hyde to describe what they saw that night.

“You hear that screeching sound and a crash right there,” Bill Knab, a witness, said.

When asked what he did next, Knab says he immediately knew it was a crash.

“We could see those guys - everyone was running to the truck,” he said.

Milford police say that Tuesday night, city crews were working after hours on a main water repair on Buckwheat Road.

“With Buckwheat Road being as busy as it is, we have to have a traffic pattern set up to ensure our safety while we’re working on the road and under the road,” Knab explained.

That is when Kipp hit a flagger and his truck.

“She was very - I wouldn’t say belligerent, but she did have a tendency to ramble, and she didn’t really make much sense getting out of the car,” the witness said. “She kind of stumbled around, and whenever [she took] the field sobriety test, it did appear to end with her in handcuffs in the back of the cruiser.”

According to the 911 calls, the flagger was awake after the incident.

“It’s pretty important for us to use trucks as blocker vehicles,” Knab said. “We use the trucks as shields. Fortunately, he didn’t get caught in between the car that hit the truck.”

Police say this is Kipp’s second OVI charge within 20 years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.