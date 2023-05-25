5-year-old seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A 5-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Forest Park, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Spokesperson Kyla Woods says the girl was struck around 1 p.m. on West Kemper Road near I-275.

She was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, according to Woods.

Forest Park police requested assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit.

Woods says the driver remained at the scene.

There are no charges to report, she said.

Woods says speed, impairment, and distractions do not appear to be factors at this time.

