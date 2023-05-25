Contests
Bridges closed during search for suspect after shots fired at Newport on the Levee

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is under arrest following a shots fired incident at Newport on the Levee Thursday morning, Cincinnati police say.

Officers who work downtown were called to help Newport police set up a perimeter at the Taylor Southgate Bridge and the Purple People Bridge over the Ohio River while Newport police searched for the suspects.

Newport police arrested one of two suspects and cleared the scene at 2:35 a.m.

