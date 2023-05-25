Colerain Twp. man to spend 35 years in jail after taking explicit photos of kids

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal judge has sentenced a Colerain Township man to 35 years in prison after he took sexually explicit pictures of children sleeping.

Nicholas Veerkamp, 32, became a convicted sex offender following a jury trial in October 2022.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker, Veerkamp exploited a 9-year-old victim and a 12-year-old and kept the images he took of them.

“This defendant has shown a consistent pattern of sexually abusing children,” Parker said. “In his current federal case, Veerkamp creeped into the bedrooms of minor girls and took sexually explicit photos of them. There is no place in society for someone engaging in this conduct that’s so harmful to our children.”

Court documents and trial testimony indicate that Veerkamp sexually exploited the 12-year-old back in August 2017 and the 9-year-old victim back in October 2017 to create images of child pornography.

The defendant also had other images of minor females on his electronic devices, Parker said.

But this was not the first time Veerkamp has had to register as a sex offender.

In 2016, he was convicted of sexual imposition after he had sex with a 13-year-old girl, Parker added.

On top of his 35-year prison sentence, Veerkamp will have a lifetime of supervised release.

