Cool down is here but warmer holiday weekend

Temperatures potentially reaching the 90s next week
Warm air on the way
Warm air on the way(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With a cold front moving in overnight we saw some cooler temperatures this morning in the tri-state. Highs are staying almost ten degrees cooler than yesterday, with upper 60s and low 70s under low humidity, northwesterly winds, and mostly sunny conditions.

Lows reach the 40s tonight and temperatures jump back into the seasonal mid 70s for Friday.

Memorial Day weekend starts off sunny with high 70s highs for Saturday, with numerous events around the tri-state to check out. Expect more cloud cover and a rise in humidity on Sunday, though we will return to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s on Memorial Day itself.

Temperatures continue their gradual climb as we move through next week with lows reaching the low 60s and highs scraping the 90s on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies and a high pressure system.

