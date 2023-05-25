Deadly shooting in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Over-the-Rhine.

Officers responded to Hamer and Elder streets shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Fatal shooting confirmed by Cincinnati Police. Officers responded just after 4:30 this morning. Elder street is shut down between Vine and McMicken. Police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made @fox19 pic.twitter.com/91Z6toYcUm — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) May 25, 2023

It’s not clear yet what led up to the shooting or if police have a suspect. No arrests have been made.

