Deadly shooting in OTR

Cincinnati police are on scene of a fatal shooting on Hamer Street near Elder Street in...
Cincinnati police are on scene of a fatal shooting on Hamer Street near Elder Street in Over-the-Rhine early Thursday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Drew Amman and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Over-the-Rhine.

Officers responded to Hamer and Elder streets shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

It’s not clear yet what led up to the shooting or if police have a suspect. No arrests have been made.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

