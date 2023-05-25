Deadly shooting in OTR
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Over-the-Rhine.
Officers responded to Hamer and Elder streets shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
It’s not clear yet what led up to the shooting or if police have a suspect. No arrests have been made.
