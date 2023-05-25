Deer Park School District sends retirees out in style

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the school year comes to an end, one Tri-State school district is celebrating its retirees.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story of how the Deer Park School District is celebrating its retirees.

As the school year comes to an end, one Tri-State school district is celebrating its retirees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.