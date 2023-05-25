Contests
Fatal shooting in OTR, police say

A lot of unanswered questions about the fatal OTR shooting
By Drew Amman, Jennifer Edwards Baker and Tayler Davis
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A deadly shooting broke out in Over-the-Rhine Thursday morning, Cincinnati police confirmed.

Officers responded to Hamer and Elder Streets shortly after 4:30 a.m.

FOX19 NOW spoke to Cincinnati Police Lt. Johnathan Cunningham, who said they cannot release any new details until the family of the victim is notified.

As of now, it is still not clear how many people died, what led up to the shooting or if police have a suspect.

No arrests have been made yet.

