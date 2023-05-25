Contests
Firefighter arrested, placed on leave after allegedly stealing Pokémon cards from Walmart

By Brian Koster and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – An Ohio firefighter was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to steal several boxes of Pokémon cards from Walmart.

Police said 27-year-old Chase Green failed to scan three boxes of Pokémon collector cards while using a self-checkout register.

According to a Perkins Township police report, Green was clearly seen in a security video holding packs of gum over top of the cards’ bar codes while he pretended to scan the boxes of cards. He then left the store without paying for the cards.

Green told police he thought he could scan the two items together and he “didn’t look at the amount.”

The total value of the boxes of Pokémon cards was $85.94.

Green was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.

According to Sandusky Fire Chief Mario D’Amico, Green is currently on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation can be completed.

