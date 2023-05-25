Forest Park to build new $19.2 million ‘state-of-the-art’ library

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new “state-of-the-art” library is coming to the Forest Park neighborhood in the Summer of 2024.

The Cincinnati Public Library has invested an estimated $19.2 million into the project which will soon be a 26,440-square-foot building.

According to the FMP Central North Zone plan, the current Forest Park Branch Library is almost 54 years old and has had “minimal improvements” since it was built. The authors describe the layout of the current branch as “awkward and difficult to navigate.”

When designing the new library, developers thought it would be best to relocate the branch altogether and expand accessibility due to the current library’s age and condition.

The new facility will be located at 660 Northland Blvd. where a former office park once was and will have close to 100 parking spots for residents of Forest Park, Springdale and other nearby communities.

The Northland Boulevard site will also be close to the post office, several restaurants and businesses, and public transportation will be available to the new location.

As for the current library, the City of Forest Park will become the owner of the building.

Officials and library staff will gather at the new site on Thursday at 4 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the facility.

Below are renderings of the project, but developers say the plans are not official yet.

For more information and updates on the building, visit the Cincinnati Public Library’s website.

