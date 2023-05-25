Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Hamilton County foster care program provides life-changing experiences

Hamilton County Foster Care program providing life-changing experiences
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new initiative in Hamilton County was launched Thursday at TQL Stadium to help level the playing field for foster kids.

“These young people have many life experiences, some I don’t think adults could even handle,” Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Dumas said. “We want to be a part of having the good memories outweigh the bad.”

The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, Job and Family Services and other organizations and businesses have teamed up to expose foster kids to new experiences and opportunities.

FC Cincinnati is one of the partners helping out and is offering access to summer camps and tickets to foster families to attend games.

“We don’t know if they will be the next star of the FC team one day, we don’t know if they’ll be the general manager one day, but they’ll get the chance to come and be exposed to it,” Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece said.

But the program does not stop with soccer.

Children can also attend various sports and theater camps, see live performances at the Aronoff Theater and visit the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Some will even have the opportunity to see Taylor Swift perform from the Hamilton County suite at Paycor Stadium in July.

The initiative is all about opening doors and giving them access to opportunities that may have previously been kept from.

“Now foster kids will be able to have the same opportunities as every other child and we have so many great sporting events and cultural events that we have here in our Cincinnati region, and we want to make sure that our young people are exposed to them,” Reece said.

This new initiative was made possible through donations, discounts from participating organizations and businesses and funding through the children’s services levy.

Foster kids can sign up for these opportunities through the Hamilton County Foster Care website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
A University of Cincinnati Spokesperson released a statement to FOX19 NOW confirming that...
2 UC baseball staff members have been fired, according to university
A chief assistant with the prosecutor's office says Jacob Roberts' (top left) intention was to...
Convicted murderer opens fire on officer in NKY
Christian Kipp is accused of driving drunk and then hitting a flagger with her vehicle,...
Driver accused of hitting construction worker ‘stumbled’ out of car, witness says
43-year-old Nicholas Kernan was fatally shot in Corryville Tuesday. He was a landscaper with...
Corryville homicide victim worked for Uptown Properties who offers $10K reward

Latest News

Deer Park School District sends retirees out in style
Deer Park School District sends retirees out in style
Additional 3,300 service members found buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Additional 3,300 service members found buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Nicholas J. Veerkamp
Colerain Twp. man to spend 35 years in jail after taking explicit photos of kids
A mother is facing child endangerment charges after Middletown police say her two-year-old was...
Ring Doorbell alerts woman to 2-year-old wandering alone in Middletown