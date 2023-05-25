Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife

FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West...
FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West Virginia.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with threatening a Little League baseball umpire with a knife and telling him, “I’ll gut you right here.”

Franklin Darby was charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and assault on an athletic official following Monday’s altercation in Logan County, according to a criminal complaint.

Logan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nick Booth wrote in the magistrate court complaint that Darby, 62, of Whitman, was heckling the umpire during the game when the umpire removed his equipment and left the field. Darby followed the umpire while screaming and cursing at him.

Darby then pulled out the knife but fled the scene before police arrived, the complaint said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Darby has an attorney who could comment on the charges on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
A University of Cincinnati Spokesperson released a statement to FOX19 NOW confirming that...
2 UC baseball staff members have been fired, according to university
A chief assistant with the prosecutor's office says Jacob Roberts' (top left) intention was to...
Convicted murderer opens fire on officer in NKY
Christian Kipp is accused of driving drunk and then hitting a flagger with her vehicle,...
Driver accused of hitting construction worker ‘stumbled’ out of car, witness says
43-year-old Nicholas Kernan was fatally shot in Corryville Tuesday. He was a landscaper with...
Corryville homicide victim worked for Uptown Properties who offers $10K reward

Latest News

FILE - "Romeo and Juliet" movie director Franco Zeffirelli, left, actors Olivia Hussey, center,...
‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars’ lawsuit over 1968 film’s teen nude scene tossed
FILE - Preschool children visit the site where George Floyd was murdered by then Minneapolis...
Anniversary of George Floyd’s killing: Changes were made, but short of ‘reckoning’ on racial justice
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas lawmakers recommend impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton after Republican investigation
Additional 3,300 service members found buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Additional 3,300 service members found buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery