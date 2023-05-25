Judge sets $1M bond for Clifton murder suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge gave a $1 million bond on Thursday to a suspected murderer who allegedly shot and killed someone in Clifton.

Demarco Smith, 35, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly s a 34-year-old man outside of a Clifton hotel on May 16, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Central Parkway for a man who had been shot multiple times around 10:30 p.m., police explained.

When the victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he was pronounced dead.

His identity has yet to be released.

Police say two additional victims showed up on their own at the hospital, but they have not been identified.

Smith is being charged with one count of murder and one count of having weapons under disability, Hamilton County court documents say.

An additional $25,000 was added to his bond for possessing a firearm illegally.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

