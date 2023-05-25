Contests
Jury finds man guilty in South Cumminsville fatal shooting

He could face life in prison without parole.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of killing a 29-year-old back in April 2020 was found guilty Thursday by a Hamilton County Grand Jury.

Prosecutors say, Dylan Hurt, 27, and his accomplice were involved in two separate drive-by shootings that resulted in two people being injured and the death of David Norwood.

According to police, Norwood was found dead along Cass Avenue.

RELATED: Second man arrested for South Cumminsville murder, police say

Since Hurt and Leaunte Baltimore used a vehicle that was rented by a friend, police say they were able to connect both shootings to Hurt in addition to ballistics evidence.

In 2019, Hurt was accused of shooting and killing Joseph Brooks, but court documents say he was found not guilty after a bench trial.

Hurt was convicted of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.

He is expected to be sentenced next week and could face life in prison without parole.

