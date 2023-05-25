Contests
Kentucky native added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

Donald Eugene Fields II is wanted by the FBI.
Donald Eugene Fields II is wanted by the FBI.(FBI)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS (WXIX) - A fugitive who is native to Kentucky and wanted for allegedly sex trafficking at least one minor was placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list Thursday.

Donald Eugene Fields II, 58, is believed to have been involved with the sexual trafficking of at least one minor in Missouri between 2013 to 2017, according to the FBI.

Fields was charged with Sex Trafficking of Children and a federal warrant for his arrest was issued in December of 2022, investigators say.

According to his wanted poster, Fields allegedly attempted to “recruit, entice, harbor, transport, provide, obtain, maintain, patronize and solicit” someone he believed was under 18 who would be caused to perform a sexual act in exchange for money.

Federal investigators say that Fields’ last known residences were in Franklin County, Missouri and in Kentucky.

Fields is a white male with hazel eyes and can be identified by scars on his chest, groin, his left calf, and both knees, according to his wanted poster. It also said he has a tribal print tattoo on his right shoulder.

Donald Eugene Fields II was issued a federal arrest warrant in December 2022 for allegedly sex...
Donald Eugene Fields II was issued a federal arrest warrant in December 2022 for allegedly sex trafficking at least one minor. He has a tribal print tattoo on his right shoulder (pictured on right).(Federal Bureau of Investigations)

Investigators believe that Fields’ height is in the range of 6 feet and 6 feet-four inches tall, and he is estimated to weigh between 219 and 235 pounds.

He may go by other aliases, such as Don Fields, Donald Eugene Fields Jr. and Eugene Fields, according to federal investigators.

Fields is known to frequent casinos and has traveled to Florida in the past, investigators said.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information that leads to Fields’ arrest.

Any information concerning Fields can be submitted via the FBI’s tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), through your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or online at tips.fbi.gov.

