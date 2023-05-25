Contests
Memorial Day military free admission this weekend

The Cincinnati Museum Center is honoring military members Memorial Day Weekend with free admission.(Cincinnati Museum Center)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In commemoration of Memorial Day, here are some attractions that are honoring the nation’s veterans with free admission and family discounts this weekend.

Kings Island

This weekend, Kings Island kicks off summer with Soak City opening for the season and the new nightly fireworks finale.

The park is offering free admission for active and retired military members on Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29.

Members receive free entry by showing their military ID at the front gate. Friends and family of veterans can receive Kings Island discounts by clicking here.

The park is open from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and the Soak City Water Park’s hours are from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For more information, visit King’s Island’s website.

Soak City at Kings Island opens Memorial Day weekend.
Soak City at Kings Island opens Memorial Day weekend.(Kings Island)

Cincinnati Museum Center

The museum and the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust and Humanity Center are offering free admission for active and retired military beginning Thursday, May 25 through Monday, May 29.

All you need is a military ID or proof of service.

Families of military members also receive $1 off tickets and $20 off membership.

OMNIMAX tickets and Bricktionary: The Ultimate Lego A-Z tickets do not apply for this $1 discount.

Visit Cincinnati Museum Center’s website for more information.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The Cincinnati Zoo’s summer season begins this weekend with the opening of Summer Adventure and the return of the Ameritas Wings of Wonder exhibition.

The zoo is also offering discounts and promotions in commemoration of Memorial Day. Both active and retired military members receive free admission to the Cincinnati Zoo and all of its exhibits on Monday, May 29.

Members may purchase tickets for family members and receive up to six half-priced admission tickets. This discount only applies to immediate family members. Discounted tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors/children.

All members must show their military ID at the zoo.

For more information on hours and parking, visit www.cincinnatizoo.org.

Cedar Point - Sandusky, Ohio

If you’re up for a road trip or looking for something to do outside of the Cincinnati area, all military members (active and retired) are eligible for free admission to the park and its attractions on Memorial Day weekend.

To qualify for free entry, military members must show a valid U.S. military ID at the front gate turnstiles.

Military members may also purchase up to six discounted tickets for family members and friends. These must be purchased in advance online.

For tickets and more information, visit Cedar Point’s website.

Creation Museum - Petersburg, Kentucky

Creation Museum is a 75,000-square-foot facility that not only explores biblical history, but it also offers a zip-line adventure course, planetarium and botanical gardens.

Former and active duty military members are free on Memorial Day with a valid ID. Children ages 10 and under are free. Tickets are not available online.

Visit Creation Museum’s website for more information.

