Police investigate after shooting victim walks into hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a hospital overnight.

The 34-year-old man drove himself to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

He had gunshot wounds to his buttocks, according to police.

Officers confirmed the shooting occurred on Green Street in Over-the-Rhine.

No arrests were announced and police say it appears

