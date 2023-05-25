Contests
Police investigate double shooting in Cincinnati

Cincinnati police say they are investigating after two shooting victims showed up at a hospital...
Cincinnati police say they are investigating after two shooting victims showed up at a hospital overnight.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after two shooting victims showed up at a hospital overnight.

One of the people shot drove them both to the hospital, according to police.

Officers are checking to see if this is connected to a report of people shot on Race Street.

No arrests were announced and police say it appears

