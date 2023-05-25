Police investigate double shooting in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after two shooting victims showed up at a hospital overnight.

One of the people shot drove them both to the hospital, according to police.

Officers are checking to see if this is connected to a report of people shot on Race Street.

No arrests were announced and police say it appears

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.