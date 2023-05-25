Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Ring Doorbell alerts woman to 2-year-old wandering alone in Middletown

A mother is facing child endangerment charges after Middletown police say her two-year-old was found wandering around alone.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother is facing child endangerment charges after Middletown police say her two-year-old was found wandering around alone.

The child was found around 5 a.m. on 17th Avenue when Leah Baxter’s Ring Doorbell alerted her to someone on her porch.

“My Ring camera goes off,” recalls Baxter. “For some reason, something told me to go look at it, and normally, I feel like it’s just a cat or car going by. But it was a little boy.”

The Ring Doorbell video shows the little boy walking toward Baxter’s door.

He never rings the doorbell but takes a look into the window and then begins walking away and almost falls down the stairs.

Baxter says she ran outside to get the two-year-old, who had nothing on but a pull-up diaper, and then called 911.

She says seeing a child walking around all alone like that broke her heart.

“My heart started pounding,” Baxter explained. “I was so nervous, like, ‘Oh my god, did they leave him or abandon him, or how did he get out?’ I’m just like, ‘he’s a whole baby.’”

Middletown police came and picked up the child.

While police say the boy’s mother was arrested, her identity has not been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
A University of Cincinnati Spokesperson released a statement to FOX19 NOW confirming that...
2 UC baseball staff members have been fired, according to university
A chief assistant with the prosecutor's office says Jacob Roberts' (top left) intention was to...
Convicted murderer opens fire on officer in NKY
Christian Kipp is accused of driving drunk and then hitting a flagger with her vehicle,...
Driver accused of hitting construction worker ‘stumbled’ out of car, witness says
43-year-old Nicholas Kernan was fatally shot in Corryville Tuesday. He was a landscaper with...
Corryville homicide victim worked for Uptown Properties who offers $10K reward

Latest News

Additional 3,300 service members found buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Additional 3,300 service members found buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Nicholas J. Veerkamp
Colerain Twp. man to spend 35 years in jail after taking explicit photos of kids
Dylan Hurt, 27, was found guilty Thursday for killing 29-year-old David Norwood.
Jury finds man guilty in South Cumminsville fatal shooting
Three-year-old Vivien and her family are using Neurofibromatosis (NF) Awareness Month to spread...
3-year-old, family spreading awareness about genetic disorder