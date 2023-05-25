Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Service dog receives diploma alongside owner for attending all classes with her

A service dog in New Jersey is now a proud university graduate after receiving his degree alongside his owner. (Source: Seton Hall University / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (Gray News/TMX) – A service dog in New Jersey is now a proud university graduate after receiving his degree alongside his owner.

A video shared by Seton Hall University shows student Grace Mariani, who uses a wheelchair, on stage with her dog Justin during the commencement at the Prudential Center in Newark on Monday.

Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre hands a degree to Mariani and presents a rolled-up certificate to Justin.

The dog sniffs the certificate, looks to Mariani, then takes the honorary degree in his mouth as the audience cheers.

Mariani received her Bachelor of Science in Education and graduated magna cum laude. The university said Justin accompanied her to all her classes.

Mariani plans to teach elementary and special education – with Justin at her side.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
A University of Cincinnati Spokesperson released a statement to FOX19 NOW confirming that...
2 UC baseball staff members have been fired, according to university
A chief assistant with the prosecutor's office says Jacob Roberts' (top left) intention was to...
Convicted murderer opens fire on officer in NKY
Christian Kipp is accused of driving drunk and then hitting a flagger with her vehicle,...
Driver accused of hitting construction worker ‘stumbled’ out of car, witness says
43-year-old Nicholas Kernan was fatally shot in Corryville Tuesday. He was a landscaper with...
Corryville homicide victim worked for Uptown Properties who offers $10K reward

Latest News

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor’s discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
A man critically hurt in a shooting outside a Clifton hotel Monday night has died, according to...
Judge sets $1M bond for Clifton murder suspect
FILE - Preschool children visit the site where George Floyd was murdered by then Minneapolis...
George Floyd death anniversary: Reckoning with police violence in limbo
FILE - Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson answers students' questions during a news...
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space
FILE - This undated, colorized electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National...
US study finds 1 in 10 get long COVID after omicron, starts identifying key symptoms