Suspect wanted for hit-and-run of sheriff’s vehicle; per deputies

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Butler County deputies are actively searching for a wanted man they say struck a sheriff’s cruiser with his vehicle.

Deputies say that Jarred Highnite struck a sheriff’s cruiser on Monday, May 22.

Highnite has an active parole violation from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

He also faces charges from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for resisting arrest, felonious assault and failure to comply, according to Sheriff Richard Jones.

“You can run, but we will catch you,” said Sheriff Jones in a statement.

Butler County deputies are looking for a white male in his mid to late 20s with black hair and green eyes.

He is 6 feet tall and approximately 170 pounds.

If you have any information on Highnite’s whereabouts, contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (Warrants Division) at 513-785-1310.

