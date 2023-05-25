Rental company raising money for family of employee fatally shot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A GoFundMe organized by Uptown Rental Properties for the family of Nicholas Kernan, who was fatally shot while working for the company, has raised more than $11,000.

Kernan was shot in the head during an attempted robbery in Corryville on Tuesday, according to the police incident report, and later died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“This fundraiser has been set up to assist Melody (his wife) and 100% of the proceeds will be delivered directly to her,” the company posted on its website and the GoFund Me page.

Kernan was a landscaper for Uptown and his supervisor told FOX19 NOW that he was doing his job when he was shot.

“As a valued member of the Uptown Rental Properties team since March of 2022, Nick was always described as a smiling and friendly teddy bear. His impact on those around him will never be forgotten,” said a statement from the company on the GoFundMe page.

“The entire Uptown team is deeply saddened and heartbroken. Most importantly, this senseless act of violence has left his wife, Melody, to grieve the loss of her beloved husband.”

According to the GoFundMe page, the fund goal is $10,000 and as of Thursday, more than $11,000 had already been raised.

The company is also offering a $10,000 reward for any information that helps lead to an arrest.

