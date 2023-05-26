4 kids removed from ‘extremely dirty’ Middletown home, police said

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Four kids were removed from a home that Middletown police described as “extremely dirty.”

Renee Williams is facing charges of child endangerment and obstructing official business, according to a document from Middletown police.

Officers say they were called to her home on Waynesdale Court following a wellness check request from Butler County Children Services.

Once there, Williams refused to let officers inside, saying she would bring the four kids outside instead, the document explains.

Officers were talking with Williams when they saw bugs crawling inside the home, according to the police report.

Williams still refused to let police inside, so they placed her in handcuffs, officers explained.

Four kids were found inside the Waynesdale Court home.

Police say the room the children were in was “extremely dirty,” with food bugs and trash inside. One of the beds appeared to be broken, officers added.

Williams told police she didn’t have a crib for her seven-month-old child, who slept in bed with her, officers noted in the report.

Butler County Children Services was called, and they removed the four kids, according to Middletown police.

