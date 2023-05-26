Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

4 kids removed from ‘extremely dirty’ Middletown home, police said

The mother, Renee Williams, was arrested and charged, according to Middletown police.
The mother, Renee Williams, was arrested and charged, according to Middletown police.(WPTA)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Four kids were removed from a home that Middletown police described as “extremely dirty.”

Renee Williams is facing charges of child endangerment and obstructing official business, according to a document from Middletown police.

Officers say they were called to her home on Waynesdale Court following a wellness check request from Butler County Children Services.

Once there, Williams refused to let officers inside, saying she would bring the four kids outside instead, the document explains.

Officers were talking with Williams when they saw bugs crawling inside the home, according to the police report.

Williams still refused to let police inside, so they placed her in handcuffs, officers explained.

Four kids were found inside the Waynesdale Court home.

Police say the room the children were in was “extremely dirty,” with food bugs and trash inside. One of the beds appeared to be broken, officers added.

Williams told police she didn’t have a crib for her seven-month-old child, who slept in bed with her, officers noted in the report.

Butler County Children Services was called, and they removed the four kids, according to Middletown police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Kipp is accused of driving drunk and then hitting a flagger with her vehicle,...
Driver accused of hitting construction worker ‘stumbled’ out of car, witness says
Donald Eugene Fields II is wanted by the FBI.
Kentucky native added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a hospital...
Police investigate after shooting victim walks into hospital
Larry A. Ryle High School (Photo: Larry A. Ryle High School Facebook page)
Ryle High School senior prank created ‘potentially dangerous and unsafe conditions,’ district says
A mother is facing child endangerment charges after Middletown police say her two-year-old was...
Ring doorbell alerts woman to 2-year-old wandering alone in Middletown

Latest News

A dish from Dine-In Hawaiian is plated for the judges during the Taste of Cincinnati food truck...
Taste of Cincinnati reveals menu for 2023. Here’s what’s cookin’
600 Holmes High School students give back through community service
600 Holmes High School students give back through community service
Helen Ortega opened up the new Cuban sandwich shop, Chacabanas, through the Findlay Launch food...
Woman from the Dominican Republic opens up new sandwich shop in Findlay Market
Long lines formed by 5 a.m. Friday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. This...
Memorial Day holiday travel to be third highest since 2000