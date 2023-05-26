Contests
600 Holmes High School students give back through community service

By Jason Maxwell
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - More than 600 students from Holmes High School participated in the community’s third-annual day of service on Friday.

The students helped with 43 projects around Covington, Northern Kentucky and even in Cincinnati.

FOX19 Photojournalist Jason Maxwell spoke with Holmes High School Assistant Principal Ashley Gallagher, junior student Rezariyah Johnson and freshman student Lorelai Carrol.

Watch the video above for the story.

