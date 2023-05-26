Contests
ACES Pickleball + Kitchen set to open in Norwood’s Factory 52

ACES Pickleball + Kitchen in Norwood will open to the public on June 3.
ACES Pickleball + Kitchen in Norwood will open to the public on June 3.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Fans of pickleball and food will soon have a new place in the Tri-State to enjoy them both.

ACES Pickleball + Kitchen will open to the public on June 3 in the Factory 52 mixed-use development in Norwood.

There are five indoor pickleball courts and six outdoor courts for players of all levels.

There are four membership levels for pickleball and open play for non-member guests will be available every day of the week.

The venue also includes a restaurant, indoor and outdoor bars, a large outdoor courtyard, and a dog-friendly patio among its features.

The Factory 52 development was once home to the United States Playing Card Company.

ACES Pickleball + Kitchen features five indoor pickleball courts and six outdoor courts.
ACES Pickleball + Kitchen features five indoor pickleball courts and six outdoor courts.

