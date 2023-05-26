Cincinnati Parks ranks No. 6 out of 100 city parks across the U.S.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Parks has gained national recognition after being ranked the sixth-best parks system out of 100 other U.S. cities.

The evaluation compared parklands across the nation based on five factors: Access, acreage, investment, amenities and equity.

“We’re sixth in the country, according to the Trust for Public Land, and that’s a national organization that ranks parks systems based on the amount of land, how well it’s taken care of, the amenities, and the accessibility,” Director of Cincinnati Parks Jason Barron said. “Eighty percent of Cincinnatians live within a ten-minute walk of a park or green space.”

The city has more than 5,000 acres of parklands, dating all the way back to the nineteenth century, and is home to dozens of parks, such as Washington Park, Smale Riverfront Park and Ault Park.

