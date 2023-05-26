Contests
Coroner ID’s 29-year-old man gunned down in OTR

The shooting happened at Hamer and Elder streets.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identifies the 29-year-old man gunned down in Over-the-Rhine early Thursday as Johntel Cooper.

He was pronounced dead at the scene when Cincinnati police responded to Hamer and Elder streets around 4:30 a.m.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

Call 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

