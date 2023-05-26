Coroner ID’s 29-year-old man gunned down in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identifies the 29-year-old man gunned down in Over-the-Rhine early Thursday as Johntel Cooper.

He was pronounced dead at the scene when Cincinnati police responded to Hamer and Elder streets around 4:30 a.m.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

Call 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.