Dry and warm entering Memorial Day Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday afternoon will have abundant sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s. Cool northeast winds between 5-15 miles per hour will keep the humidity low and mild conditions across the tri-state to end the work week and entering the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day Weekend will have some more clouds compared to the past week but will be warm and mainly dry!

Saturday will start off chilly in the upper 40s and low 50s with sunshine, but clouds increase from the southeast to the northwest throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 70s!

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected Saturday night and will keep overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cooler as the thermometer only reaches the low 70s. The clouds are apart of a system that may bring a stray light shower mainly southeast of I-71, but most locations in the FOX19 NOW viewing area will be dry.

You can track the light rain chance on Sunday with the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather app - download here -> !

Memorial Day Monday will be warmer with a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80°.

Summertime conditions move into the tri-state Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s! Lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s will continue for the rest of the work week - and there will be chances for some thermometers to go into the low 90s on Thursday and Friday!

The two-week outlook going into the first full week of June will feature more seasonable high temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 50s along with mainly dry conditions. Keep the garden hoses near the gardens as they’ll need it going into the end of the spring season!

