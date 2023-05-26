Contests
Fire, smoke damage closes Pelican’s Reef restaurant, other businesses in Anderson Twp

Beechmont Avenue was closed for about 90 minutes near Shangrilia Drive by a fire early Friday...
Beechmont Avenue was closed for about 90 minutes near Shangrilia Drive by a fire early Friday at Pelican's Reef restaurant.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Pelican’s Reef restaurant and several other businesses in the Oak Tree Centre off Beechmont Avenue will be closed for a while due to a fire that left smoke damage throughout much of the facility, according to the Anderson Fire Department.

Fire officials have asked Hamilton County’s health and building departments to inspect the building.

Beechmont Avenue was shut down in the area for 90 minutes after fire crews responded around 6 a.m. Friday. A passerby reported seeing smoke coming from the building.

A firefighter suffered a minor ankle injury and multiple other fire agencies came to assist, including Cincinnati and Mariemont, according to the Anderson Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to knock down the bulk of the blaze, which was contained mostly in the kitchen and the kitchen exhaust system.

They remained on scene putting out hot spots, but there is a good amount of smoke damage in the restaurant’s dining room and at the other businesses in the shopping center.

