Firefighter hurts ankle at Pelican’s Reef fire in Anderson Township

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A firefighter suffered a minor ankle injury responding to a restaurant fire that closed Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township for about 90 minutes Friday morning.

Crews were called just after 6 a.m. to Pelican’s Reef in the Oak Tree Centre strip mall.

They quickly knocked down the bulk of the blaze, which appeared to be in the kitchen, and began monitoring “hot spots,” fire crews said on scene.

