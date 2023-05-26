Contests
Firefighter hurts ankle at Pelican’s Reef fire in Anderson Township

Beechmont Avenue was closed for about 90 minutes near Shangrilia Drive by a fire early Friday...
Beechmont Avenue was closed for about 90 minutes near Shangrilia Drive by a fire early Friday at Pelican's Reef restaurant.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A firefighter suffered a minor ankle injury responding to a restaurant fire that closed Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township for about 90 minutes Friday morning.

Crews were called just after 6 a.m. to Pelican’s Reef in the Oak Tree Centre strip mall.

They quickly knocked down the bulk of the blaze, which appeared to be in the kitchen, and began monitoring “hot spots,” fire crews said on scene.

We will continue to update this breaking story on air and on all our digital platforms.

