Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 21

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Across the country trains are stopping for days, cutting off communities. Children climb between train cars to get to school. First responders can’t reach those in need of help. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Railroaded: Across America, trains are stopping on tracks and blocking roadways – sometimes for hours. In some cases, as our cameras caught on video, children are dangerously crossing stopped trains, crawling under the cars to get to and from school. In others, emergency responders are unable to quickly reach people in danger. In this story, we partner with ProPublica to look at the tens of thousands of complaints to the federal government about blocked crossings, talk to people in towns where trains frequently stop – plus question lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg about what can be done.

Long Trains Pose Safety Concerns, Challenges: Railroads are a vital part of the history of the United States and its economy. More freight moves by rail than any other mode of transportation, passing through major cities and small communities. InvestigateTV partnered with ProPublica and KCTV to reveal the challenges communities face as trains get longer and longer.

Key Provisions Move Forward in Senate: Two critical provisions designed to protect children from stalled trains that block pathways to schools across the nation were successfully added to legislation making its way through the United States Senate. The provisions, introduced by Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, (D-GA), were added into the Railway Safety Act of 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Kipp is accused of driving drunk and then hitting a flagger with her vehicle,...
Driver accused of hitting construction worker ‘stumbled’ out of car, witness says
Donald Eugene Fields II is wanted by the FBI.
Kentucky native added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a hospital...
Police investigate after shooting victim walks into hospital
Larry A. Ryle High School (Photo: Larry A. Ryle High School Facebook page)
Ryle High School senior prank created ‘potentially dangerous and unsafe conditions,’ district says
A mother is facing child endangerment charges after Middletown police say her two-year-old was...
Ring doorbell alerts woman to 2-year-old wandering alone in Middletown

Latest News

A dish from Dine-In Hawaiian is plated for the judges during the Taste of Cincinnati food truck...
Taste of Cincinnati reveals menu for 2023. Here’s what’s cookin’
The mother, Renee Williams, was arrested and charged, according to Middletown police.
4 kids removed from ‘extremely dirty’ Middletown home, police said
600 Holmes High School students give back through community service
600 Holmes High School students give back through community service
Helen Ortega opened up the new Cuban sandwich shop, Chacabanas, through the Findlay Launch food...
Woman from the Dominican Republic opens up new sandwich shop in Findlay Market
Long lines formed by 5 a.m. Friday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. This...
Memorial Day holiday travel to be third highest since 2000