Man arrested after shooting into Indiana home with people inside: sheriff’s department

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WXIX) - A man was arrested for attempted murder Sunday after shooting into a Laurel home, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

Joseph Steele, 37, of Laurel, was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s department announced Thursday.

About an hour before his arrest, the sheriff’s department said deputies were called to a home on Sanes Creek Road for a report of gunshots being fired at the occupied home.

The suspect, later identified as Steele, left the area before law enforcement arrived, the sheriff’s department explained.

Steele was found around 7:30 a.m. at a different home on Vanatta Road and taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s department said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

