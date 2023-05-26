Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man arrested after shooting into Indiana home with people inside: sheriff’s department

Joseph Steele, 37, of Laurel, was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s department...
Joseph Steele, 37, of Laurel, was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s department announced Thursday.(Franklin County Sheriff's Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WXIX) - A man was arrested for attempted murder Sunday after shooting into a Laurel home, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

Joseph Steele, 37, of Laurel, was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s department announced Thursday.

About an hour before his arrest, the sheriff’s department said deputies were called to a home on Sanes Creek Road for a report of gunshots being fired at the occupied home.

The suspect, later identified as Steele, left the area before law enforcement arrived, the sheriff’s department explained.

Steele was found around 7:30 a.m. at a different home on Vanatta Road and taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s department said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
A University of Cincinnati Spokesperson released a statement to FOX19 NOW confirming that...
2 UC baseball staff members have been fired, according to university
Christian Kipp is accused of driving drunk and then hitting a flagger with her vehicle,...
Driver accused of hitting construction worker ‘stumbled’ out of car, witness says
A chief assistant with the prosecutor's office says Jacob Roberts' (top left) intention was to...
Convicted murderer opens fire on officer in NKY
43-year-old Nicholas Kernan was fatally shot in Corryville Tuesday. He was a landscaper with...
Corryville homicide victim worked for Uptown Properties who offers $10K reward

Latest News

New technology aims to provide evidence in assault, abuse cases
New technology aims to provide evidence in assault, abuse cases
The bodies of Gary York (left) and John Walter (right) have been recovered from a canyon in...
2 Tri-State brothers killed during ‘bucket list trip’ to Utah
Darnay Allmond's mother says the possible plea deal for her son's accused killer is not justice.
Mother outraged over possible plea deal for son’s accused killer
Cincinnati Parks Foundation plant trees to grow city's tree canopy