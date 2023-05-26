Memorial Day holiday travel to be third highest since 2000

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Travel over this Memorial Day holiday weekend is expected to be the third-highest recorded since 2000, according to AAA.

This also could be the busiest Memorial Day for airports since 2005.

A spokeswoman for Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport estimates they will serve 150,00 passengers this holiday weekend.

If you have a flight from @cvg this morning better leave super early. Check out this line!@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/KagYLNzTr1 — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) May 26, 2023

If you are heading to CVG, arrive two hours before your flight departs with a valid passport or photo ID.

You’ll also want to double-check the status your flight with your airline or on CVG’s website:

More than 42 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the unofficial start of summer, a 7% increase from last year, AAA projects. That’s 2.7 million more people than in 2022.

Some 37.1 million Americans will drive, a 6% increase from last year, which is still short of pre-pandemic levels by about a half-million travelers.

Gas prices remain far lower than last year, with the national average this year hovering around $3.51 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, which tracks real-time fuel prices.

Gas cost an average of $4.77 per gallon over Memorial Day in 2022.

