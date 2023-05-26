Mother outraged over possible plea deal for son’s accused killer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westside mother is voicing her frustration with a possible plea that would mean her son’s accused killer wouldn’t be spending life in prison.

Tanika Shields says Hamilton County prosecutors have a possible plea agreement with Deaundre Manning.

In August 2021, Manning was arrested for killing Shields’ 20-year-old son, Darnay Allmond, the Cincinnati Police Department said nearly two years ago.

“My son was everything to me,” Shields described of the bond she had with her son.

Hamilton County court records say Manning and Enijah Wilson shot and killed Darnay after he was lured to a secluded area on Pellston Court in Forest Park to rob him.

“They planned this murder three days in advance,” explained Shields. “This was a no last-minute decision.”

Now, according to court filings, Manning has a plea hearing scheduled for May 30.

Shields says the possible agreement between Manning and prosecutors is not ok.

“[Prosecutors] said 25 to 30 [years] flat time, no parole on a table, no life sentence,” Shields says.

Allmond’s mother says she wants to see the case go before a judge in a bench trial. She said at one point, the case was supposed to.

“I asked him to please reconsider and take into consideration the evidence and the feelings of what the family wants,” Shields says.

FOX19 NOW’s Legal Analyst Mike Allen says it is rare for the prosecution to go against the family’s wishes, but it does happen.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said they cannot comment on the details of plea negations before a plea is entered.

“No justice is whatever be served until my son walks this earth again, and that would never happen,” Shields explains. “So, he needs to sit behind bars for life until his dying day.”

Shields says if Manning were to plead guilty to her son’s murder, it still wouldn’t be enough.

“No comfort. He’s a coward,” Shields said of Manning. “He’s never gonna stand up to what he did. So, nothing he says or does will make me happy.”

As for Wilson, her case is still pending. She is scheduled to be back in court on June 21.

