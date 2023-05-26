Contests
Ryle High School senior prank created ‘potentially dangerous and unsafe conditions,’ district says

Some staff members were reportedly injured in the cleanup process
Larry A. Ryle High School (Photo: Larry A. Ryle High School Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A prank at Ryle High School involving 75 students is under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, a spokesman said Friday.

According to the Boone County School District, students created “extensive damage” to the school resulting in some staff members reportedly being injured during the cleanup process.

The district released a statement Friday morning about the incident.

“Unfortunately, the students’ actions created potentially dangerous and unsafe conditions for our students and staff. We are very thankful for the staff and faculty of Ryle High School and our Boone County Schools Maintenance staff; they worked hours before the start of the school day to clean and restore the interior of the school. Their efforts ensured that the school could open on time for students and staff during the final days of the school year.”

As of now, the school district says they, along with the sheriff’s office, are still investigating the incident to issue the appropriate consequences for students.

“We cannot speak to the student’s status as it relates to school functions,” Boone County Sheriff’s Office Major Philip Ridgell said. “We did attend a meeting with the administration yesterday. The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed as of yet. It was a school prank that involved 75 students and it resulted in damage to the school.”

Ridgell says he has no further details to provide at this time, including copies of reports and photographs.

FOX19 NOW requested comment from Boone County Schools on whether students involved in the prank will be permitted to participate in graduation activities, but they have not responded about that issue.

FOX19 is interested in talking to students and parents involved. Please email us at desk@fox19.com.

