Ryle High senior prank involving 75 students under investigation

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A prank at Ryle High School involving 75 students is under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, a spokesman said Friday.

Sheriff’s officials met Thursday with school administrators, Major Philip Ridgell confirmed.

No charges have been filed yet.

FOX19 NOW requested comment from Boone County Schools, including whether the students will be permitted to participate in graduation activities.

We will update this story once we hear back.

“We cannot speak to the student’s status as it relates to school functions,” Major Ridgell said.

“We did attend a meeting with the administration yesterday. The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed as of yet. It was a school prank that involved 75 students and it resulted in damage to the school.”

He said he had no further details to provide at this time, including copies of reports and evidence such as photographs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.