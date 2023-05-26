Taste of Cincinnati reveals menu for 2023. Here’s what’s cookin’

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Get your taste buds ready.

Taste of Cincinnati returns this weekend, May 27-29, bringing together some of the city’s best dishes and hundreds of thousands of visitors. This year, the annual festival will feature more than 30 restaurants, 23 food trucks, 18 Findlay Market vendors and over 300 menu items.

Start planning your mouth-watering weekend and see the full menu and prices below.

Cincinnati Enquirer Editor’s note: This list is pulled from the Taste of Cincinnati website and there will likely be some updates between now and the start of the event. We’ll update the menu when anything changes.

Restaurants

Alfio’s Buon Cibo:

Spinach and Cheese Empanada: $5.

BBQ Brisket Empanada: $5.

Braised Short Rib Creamy Truffle Gnocchi: $8. “Best of Taste” winner

Chocolate Cherry Bourbon Cake: $6.

Ché Empanadas y Mas:

Short Rib: $5. “Best of Taste” winner.

Spinach: $5.

Chicken Salsa Verde: $5.

Oreo Nutella: $4.

Himi Guacamole and Chips: $5.

The Cheesecakery:

Cheesecake Cupcakes: $5.

Birthday Cake Batter.

Cookie Dough.

Oreo.

Salted Caramel Truffle.

Strawberry Crunch.

White Chocolate Raspberry.

Chicago Gyros:

Gyro: $8.

Falafel pita: $8.

Gyro dog: $6.

Hot dog: $4.

Baklava: $3.

Chinos Street Food:

Rice and chicken: $8.

Crab Rangoon: $7.

Chinos loaded fries: $8.

Vietnamese street tacos: $5.

Christine’s Casual Dining:

Halo- Halo: $8.

Pork & Beef Eggrolls: $6.

Mango Shake: $6.

Fried Bananas: $6.

Deme Kitchen:

Thai Lettuce Wrap: $6.

Hong Kong Soy Sauce King Noodle: $8.

Hong Kong Wonton Soup: $6.

Chinese Donut: $6.

Desi Plaza/Desi Bites:

Chicken Tikka Masala: $8.

Paneer Tikka Masala: $8.

Vegetable Samosa: $6.

Mango Lassi: $4.

Eddie’s Southern Style BBQ and Catering:

Roasted corn on the cob: $4.

Pulled pork sandwich: $8.

BBQ ribs: $8.

Beef brisket sandwich: $8.

Chicken tenders/fries: $7.

El Vaquero:

Nachos (beef or chicken): $8.

Street taco (steak, chicken or pork): $4.

Quesadilla (beef, chicken or cheese): $6.

Queso dip (cheese sauce): $4.

Fortune Noodle House:

Five spice stir fried chicken: $8.

Fried garlic pork ribs: $8

Pineapple sweet and sour chicken: $8.

Dan Dan noodles: $8.

Chicken and shiitake mushroom pot stickers: $8.

Gee’s Caribbean style:

Jerk chicken pasta: $7.

Chicken taco: $8.

Jerk chicken with steamed cabbage and greens: $8.

Oxtail with rice and peas: $8.

Veg plate (rice and peas, steamed cabbage and greens): $5.

Izzy’s:

Famous Rueben: $8.

Corned beef-n-swiss: $8.

Turkey Rueben, entree: $8.

Potato pancake: $5.

Key lime pie: $5.

Just Q’in BBQ:

Brisket Mac: $7.

Pastrami Mac: $7.

Brisket: $8.

Pastrami: $8.

Kabobske:

Gyro wraps: $8.

Wine sausage wrap: $7.

Walking gyros: $7. “Best of Taste” winner.

Bourbon chicken shawarma kabob: $7.

Buffalo hummus & pita chips: $6.

Keystone Bar & Grill:

BBQ mac & cheese: $7.

Original mac & cheese: $6.

LaRosa’s Pizza:

Slice of extra cheese pizza: $4.

Slice of double pepperoni: $4.

Pepperoni rondos: $3.

Cheesecake scoop: $2.

Latin House:

Cuban sandwich: $5.

Beef empanada: $5.

Shredded flank steak in red sauce: $8.

Lori’s Road House:

LRH Cheeseburger: $8.

Walking taco: $6.

Grilled cheese with bacon and tomato: $5.

Maya Indian Restaurant:

Chicken tikka masala: $8.

Saag paneer: $8.

Chicken curry: $8.

Aloo choley: $8.

Mazunte:

Chicken, pork or veggie taco: $5.

Chicken, pork or veggie tostada: $7.

Chicken or pork tamales: $7.

Chips and guacamole: $6.

Mecklenburg Gardens:

Soft pretzel: $5.

Currywurst: $6.

Bavarian meatballs: $6.

Sausage sampler: $6.

Sausage on a bun: $7.

McK’S BBQ:

Pork taco: $5.

Chicken taco: $5.

Pork belly: $8.

Rib tips: $8.

Ooey gooey butter cookie: $3.

The Melting Pot:

Teriyaki marinated sirloin and Cajun chicken: $8.

Teriyaki marinated sirloin: $8.

Cajun chicken: $8.

Strawberries and pound cake with milk chocolate: $6.

Strawberries with milk chocolate: $6.

Oakbrook Bakery:

Fruit cream puff: $8.

Traditional cream puff: $7.

Black forrest cake: $5.

Apple strudel: $4.

Assorted pastries: $4.

Oliver’s Desserts:

Oreo cheesecake brownie: $4.

Fruity Pebbles Rice Krispie Treat: $5.

Chocolate chip cookie pie: $6.

Cookie Monster cake jar: $7.

Trio of macarons: $8.

Pompilio’s Restaurant:

Risotto balls, Grippos seasoned with BBQ: $7.

Mozzarella caprese salad: $5.

Spinach cheese ravioli with artichoke sauce: $8.

Honey bourbon and chocolate cannoli: $6.

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine:

Chicken satay: $8.

Crispy fried chicken skin: $7.

Pad Thai: $8.

Shanghai on Elm:

Veggie spring rolls: $3.

Fried pot stickers: $3.

Chicken lo mein: $7.

Veggie fried rice: $6.

Red bean mochi: $3.

Stone Bowl Korean:

Crunchy long dumplings: $6.

Sweet potato noodle (japche): $6.

Combo: $8.

All menu items can be vegan.

Sweets & Meats BBQ:

Pork rib tips: $8.

Beef birria mac: $8.

Pulled pork mac: $8.

Baked mac n’ cheese: $5.

Bourbon bread pudding: $7. “Best of Taste” winner.

Thai Express:

Crab cheese: $5.

Chicken wings: $5.

Papaya salad with sticky rice: $8.

Green curry with chicken or vegetable: $8.

Tickle Pickle:

Pearl Jam – Jalapeño jam slider: $7.

Slaytar – Bacon cheeseburger slider w/Tarter sauce: $7.

Buns N’ Roses – House-made vegan black bean slider: $7.

Britney Spears - Spicy fried pickle spears: $7.

Buffalo Soldiers - Bacon cheese fries w/Buffalo ranch: $7.

Tweedles Mini Donuts:

Half-dozen mini donuts: $4.

Dozen mini donuts: $8.

Toppings to choose from: Cinnamon sugar. Powdered sugar. Glazed. Chocolate. S’mores. Raspberry. Caramel.

Food trucks

A Lil Taste of Soul:

Salmon Croquette Balls: $7.

Chicken Mac: $7.

Shrimp and grits: $8.

Salmon and grits: $8.

Banana Pudding with pound cake: $5.

Adena’s Beefstroll:

Italian Beef: $8.

Ma’s Meatballs: $6.

Chicago Dog: $6.

Stroll: $5.

Buffalos Best:

Chicken wings: $8.

Italian sausage peppers and onions: $8.

Homemade pizza rolls: $5.

Dine-In Hawaiian:

Fried Musubi: $5.

Crab Bake Dip: $8.

Thai-Battered Fried Ice Cream: $7.

El Chevito:

Pupusa: $5.

Fruit cup: $5.

Chicken tacos: $6.

Kids meal: $5.

Hometown Swirls:

Peanut Butter Blitz: $6.

Oreo Brownie Explosion: $6.

Peaches N’ Ice Cream: $5.

Soft serve ice cream cone or cup with one topping: $4.

House Cafe & Catering:

Lobster Salad BLT with heirloom tomato on fresh baked pesto focaccia: $8.

Thai Peanut Satay Chicken Wings with Sweet Chili Slaw and Sriracha Drizzle: $7.

Dark Chocolate Espresso Brownie with Cookie Butter Swirled Cheesecake, Salt Caramel and Pistachio: $6.

Potato Wedges with Queso Blanco and Crumbled Bacon: $5.

Persian Jeweled Rice With Dates, Apricots, Cranberries, Golden Raisin, Almond, Pistachio, and Moroccan Spice Blend: $4.

Indigenous Chef:

3 Sisters Fry Bread: $8.

Lobster Empanada: $6.

Bison Empanada: $5.

Succotash Empanada: $5.

Beignets: $8.

Just Jerks Ena’s Jamaican Grill:

Jerk Chicken over Slaw: $5.

Jerk Chicken Island Taco: $5.

Jerk Chicken Nachos: $5.

Sweet Fried Plantains: $3.

Little Trolley Donuts LLC:

The Taste: $8.

The Funnel: $8.

The Tiger: $2.

The Boston Cream: $8.

Strawberry shortcake: $8.

Mama Afrique Nigerian Cuisine:

Joll of Rice: $5.

Protein (Grilled Jerk Chicken, Fried Fish, Oxtail): $4.

Meatpie: $3.

Puff Puff: $2.

Suya: $4.

MamaBear’s Mac:

New England Lobster Mac & Cheese: $8. “Best of Taste” winner.

Loaded Baked Potato Grilled Cheese: $7. “Best of Taste” winner.

Vermont Grilled Cheese: $6.

Vermont Cheddar Mac and Cheese: $5.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac and Cheese: $6.

Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen:

Island Madness Taco: $4.

Seafood Etouffee (Shrimp N’ Crawfish): $8.

Zulu Fries (Shrimp N’ Crawfish): $8.

Caramel Beignets: $4. “Best of Taste” winner.

Off The Hook:

Cod nibbler: $7.

Perch nibbler: $7.

Shrimp fritter: $2.

Garlic Parmagiano fries: $8.

Quite Frankly:

Pumba: $8.

Melted Pig: $5.

Kraut, Course: $7.

Granny Brie: $6.

Sea Cuisine Foodtruck:

Cha Cha fries: $8.

Bahn Mi sandwich steak or roast pork or grilled chicken: $8.

Asian tacos with an egg roll: $6.

Key lime pie, Course: $5.

Shrimp tempura: $6.

Streetpops:

Dragonfruit guava streetpop: $5.

Pineapple passionfruit streetpop: $5.

Thai basil lime streetpop: $5.

Strawberries & cream streetpop: $5.

Coffee & donuts streetpop: $5.

SugarSnap! Sweet Treats:

Assortment of cupcakes: $4.

Assortment of 1/4-pound cookies: $4.

Salted Caramel Brownies: $4.

Make it a Sundae – Take a cupcake, cookie, or brownie and add ice cream, whipped cream, homemade caramel, homemade chocolate sauce and candied pecans: $6.

Frozen cheesecake on a stick: $6.

The Mexican Village:

Chicken or steak tacos: $4.

Chicken or steak burrito: $8.

Chicken or steak quesadilla: $8.

Chicken or steak nachos: $8.

Mexican elote: $5.

Twisted Greek:

Greek “Pimento” Cheese Dip w/ Pita Chips: $4.

Twisted Tots w/ Hot Honey and Feta: $4.

Greek Wrap Supreme: $5.

Baklava: $3.

Wicked Hickory:

Smoked Chicken Nachos: $8.

Island Coleslaw: $3.

Pulled Pork Sandwich with slaw: $8.

Brisket Taco: $7.

Smoked Lamb Taco: $8. “Best of Taste” winner.

Findlay Market vendors

Olive Tree:

Falafel Platter: $5.

Hummus: $4.

Pistachio Baklava: $3.

The Arepa Place:

Cheese Arepa: $6.

Empanada: $4.

Plantain Chips & Salsa: $6.

Mashroots:

Plantain Cups: $6.

Yuca Mini Mofongo Bowl: $5.

Miley Pooh Sweets:

Cake Babies: $3.

Options include: Pineapple Upside Down, Blueberry Lemon, Peach Cobbler.

Flight: $8.

Southern Grace:

Baked Mac & Cheese: $4. “Best of Taste” winner.

Grippo Wings: $4. “Best of Taste” winner.

Chico’s Cheesecakes:

Cheesecake Brownie: $5.

Cheesecake Cups: $5.

Honey Child:

Pops: $4.

Flavors: Pineapple Strawberry. Dark Chocolate Raspberry. Blueberries & Cream. Raspberry Lemonade.

Flavors of the Isle:

Jerk Chicken: $6.

Rice & Peas $5.

Magnificent Morsels Catering:

Shrimp & Grits: $7.

Fruit Brownie Parfait: $4.

As the World Churns:

Ice Cream: $5.

Flavors: Strawberry Sorbet. Samoa. Birthday Cake. Coffee Chip. Blackberry Cobbler. Cookies ‘N Cream.

Wendigo Tea Company:

Iced Nitro Bigfoot Black Tea: $5.

Siren Ginger Hibiscus Herbal Iced Tea: $4.

Rangitoto – Real Fruit Ice Cream:

New Zealand Style Strawberry Ice Cream: $5.

Toppings: Toasted Coconut. Chocolate Syrup. Sprinkles.

Lotus Street Food:

Asian Fried Jerky & Hot Jam: $6.

Thai Iced Coffee: $6.

Dats Ole School Cookin:

Spicy Catfish Nuggets: $5. “Best of Taste” winner.

Cajun Fries: $5.

Cajun Slaw: $5.

Makers Bakers:

Banana Pudding.

Regular: $5.

Bourbon Caramel: $6.

BanaSun Smoothie Bar:

Acai Bowl: $6. “Best of Taste” winner.

One More Bite:

Buffalo Chicken Eggroll: $5.

Beer Mettwurst: $8.

Chacabanas:

Cuban Sandwich Sliders: $5.

Tres Leches Cake: $5.

This story was written by The Cincinnati Enquirer.