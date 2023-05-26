Contests
WB I-74 closed in Dearborn County due to multi-vehicle crash

Westbound Interstate 74 is closed in southeastern Indiana due to a multi-vehicle crash...
Westbound Interstate 74 is closed in southeastern Indiana due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi, according to Dearborn County dispatch.(WBNG)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74 is closed in southeastern Indiana due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi, according to Dearborn County dispatch.

The crash was reported at the Brookville exit around 4:45 a.m. Friday.

It’s not clear how long the highway will be shut down. No vehicles overturned or spilled, the dispatcher confirms.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

