WB I-74 closed in Dearborn County due to multi-vehicle crash
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74 is closed in southeastern Indiana due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi, according to Dearborn County dispatch.
The crash was reported at the Brookville exit around 4:45 a.m. Friday.
It’s not clear how long the highway will be shut down. No vehicles overturned or spilled, the dispatcher confirms.
