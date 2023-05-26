WB I-74 reopens in Dearborn County after semi jackknifes

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74 is open again after a multi-vehicle crash including a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer closed for about three hours Friday morning.

The crash was reported at the West Harrison/Brookville exit around 4:45 a.m.

Indiana State Police say a vehicle in the eastbound lanes - a truck of some sort - struck a concrete barrier and knocked it over into the westbound side of the highway.

Then, the semi hit the barrier and jackknifed across the westbound lanes.

Two to three other vehicles hit the barrier, too, and stopped on the highway, state police say. The vehicles also were damaged and minor injuries were reported.

