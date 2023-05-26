Woman from the Dominican Republic opens up new sandwich shop in Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new Cuban sandwich shop has opened a temporary brick-and-mortar in Findlay Market with the help of Findlay Launch, a food-focused residency program.

Chacabanas is a female and minority-owned business that is serving up Caribbean-style cuisine in the heart of Findlay Market.

As a young girl growing up in the Dominican Republic, Chacabanas owner, Helen Ortega loved watching her grandmother cook later developing a love for being in the kitchen, Findlay Market says.

When she was a teenager, Ortega moved to the U.S. with her dad and her Cuban stepmother, who introduced her to Cuban foods.

After getting her culinary degree and bouncing around different New York City restaurants, Ortega decided to apply for the Findlay Launch program and has now established her own restaurant in Cincinnati that combines both Cuban and Dominican influences.

Chacabanas offers a select number of sandwiches, such as the pressed El Cubano with savory roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, mustard and pickles all on toasted Cuban bread.

Beef, chicken and cheese empanadas are also a menu option served with a side of Chacabanas’ signature mojo aioli sauce.

Thirsty customers can enjoy a fruity tropical pop, known as Country Club, in three different flavors: Raspberry, orange and merengue.

People can find the colorful restaurant at 1801 Race St.

Helen Ortega opened up the new Cuban sandwich shop, Chacabanas, through the Findlay Launch food residency program. (WXIX)

Findlay Launch helps new businesses grow

Findlay Market is home to over 100 local businesses, most of which are multi-generational and have been around for years perfecting their craft for visitors and Cincinnati natives.

But these long-term merchants are not the only businesses essential to the large outdoor market.

Findlay Launch mentors new business owners to help them plant their seeds and grow.

According to the market’s website, the residency offers a 9-week food retail and restaurant curriculum followed by (at minimum) a nine-month lease in a storefront.

Click this link for a full menu from Chacabanas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.