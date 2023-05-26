Contests
Xavier baseball seeking fourth Big East Championship title

Xavier in the Big East Championship
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Xavier University Musketeer baseball team is having one of its best seasons in program history.

The Musketeers are just three wins from tying the program’s record for wins in a season, and they are just one win away from taking home the Big East Championship title.

Saturday’s game will determine if the team will receive its fourth Big East title since joining the division a decade ago.

Xavier will play at 2 p.m. in Mason at Prasco Park against the winner of the top-seed game between the University of Connecticut and Georgetown University.

The Musketeers advanced to the championship round after beating UConn 10-2 Thursday night.

The tournament is double elimination, and Xavier has yet to lose. However, they have not won a Big East title since 2017.

Admission to the game is completely free with no tickets required.

