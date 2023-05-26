Xavier baseball seeking fourth Big East Championship title

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Xavier University Musketeer baseball team is having one of its best seasons in program history.

The Musketeers are just three wins from tying the program’s record for wins in a season, and they are just one win away from taking home the Big East Championship title.

Saturday’s game will determine if the team will receive its fourth Big East title since joining the division a decade ago.

Xavier will play at 2 p.m. in Mason at Prasco Park against the winner of the top-seed game between the University of Connecticut and Georgetown University.

The Musketeers advanced to the championship round after beating UConn 10-2 Thursday night.

The tournament is double elimination, and Xavier has yet to lose. However, they have not won a Big East title since 2017.

Admission to the game is completely free with no tickets required.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.