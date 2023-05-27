Dash Cam shows driver taking off during Springboro traffic stop

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springboro police released dash cam footage Saturday stemming from a traffic stop that led to a police chase and eventually an arrest in April.

William McKinley, 56, was pulled over on April 17 for stopping past the marked stopped bar on State Route 73 and Farmridge Road, according to a police report.

The report says the officer approached the blue Chevy Trail Blazer on the passenger side. McKinley did not have his driver’s license with him, nor could he remember his social security number, the report said.

So the officer found his name in their system but discovered that McKinley told them the wrong date of birth, the report said.

The police report says McKinley then admitted to the officer that he provided false information on purpose.

When the officer asked him to step out of the vehicle, McKinley started the ignition, the report says.

“Don’t do it. Don’t Don’t do it. Don’t do it,” the officer said in the video.

McKinley then took off while the officer was still right next to the vehicle, the report says.

The report says the officer drove about 86 miles per hour to catch up to McKinley. Eventually, McKinley was driving between 25 miles per hour.

Then the officer stated he saw sparks coming from underneath the vehicle, the police report explains.

The report says McKinley turned onto Stoneridge Drive and then onto Poplar Grove Court running the stop sign at the intersection.

He then continued down the dead-end road until he reached the cul-de-sac, where he pulled into a driveway. McKinley then exited the car, where he started to flee on foot.

McKinley was eventually arrested and charged with failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer_elude or flee, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest resist or interfere, and falsification all four of those charges he’s been indicted on by a Warren County grand jury.

