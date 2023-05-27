Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Dash Cam shows driver taking off during Springboro traffic stop

William McKinley
William McKinley(Warren County Detention Center)
By Ken Brown
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springboro police released dash cam footage Saturday stemming from a traffic stop that led to a police chase and eventually an arrest in April.

William McKinley, 56, was pulled over on April 17 for stopping past the marked stopped bar on State Route 73 and Farmridge Road, according to a police report.

The report says the officer approached the blue Chevy Trail Blazer on the passenger side. McKinley did not have his driver’s license with him, nor could he remember his social security number, the report said.

So the officer found his name in their system but discovered that McKinley told them the wrong date of birth, the report said.

The police report says McKinley then admitted to the officer that he provided false information on purpose.

When the officer asked him to step out of the vehicle, McKinley started the ignition, the report says.

“Don’t do it. Don’t Don’t do it. Don’t do it,” the officer said in the video.

McKinley then took off while the officer was still right next to the vehicle, the report says.

The report says the officer drove about 86 miles per hour to catch up to McKinley. Eventually, McKinley was driving between 25 miles per hour.

Then the officer stated he saw sparks coming from underneath the vehicle, the police report explains.

The report says McKinley turned onto Stoneridge Drive and then onto Poplar Grove Court running the stop sign at the intersection.

He then continued down the dead-end road until he reached the cul-de-sac, where he pulled into a driveway. McKinley then exited the car, where he started to flee on foot.

McKinley was eventually arrested and charged with failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer_elude or flee, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest resist or interfere, and falsification all four of those charges he’s been indicted on by a Warren County grand jury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Kipp is accused of driving drunk and then hitting a flagger with her vehicle,...
Driver accused of hitting construction worker ‘stumbled’ out of car, witness says
Larry A. Ryle High School (Photo: Larry A. Ryle High School Facebook page)
Ryle High School senior prank created ‘potentially dangerous, unsafe conditions,’ district says
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
Mother of 2-year-old found wandering alone didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Beechmont Avenue was closed for about 90 minutes near Shangrilia Drive by a fire early Friday...
Fire, smoke damage closes Pelican’s Reef restaurant, other businesses in Anderson Twp
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identifies the 29-year-old man gunned down in...
Coroner ID’s 29-year-old man gunned down in OTR

Latest News

Northern Kentucky triplets graduate from high school with an associates degree.
Northern Kentucky triplets graduate from high school with an associate’s degree
Adrenaline took over as Caleb Barnes says he helped get everyone out of the burning home and to...
Good Samaritan praised for saving family from house fire
A Hamilton County deputy died, according to Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says
FOX19 NOW at 7 a.m.
Ask Ashlee shares information on Black Women's Summit, Karaoke for a Cause