Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has since gone viral. (Source: Hittle Family | WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A family’s video from their trip to the Louisville Zoo is going viral.

The Hittle family shared a video earlier this month online from their trip to the zoo, showcasing a cute moment between an orangutan and the couple’s newborn baby.

WAVE reports the video shows Dakota Hittle holding his 3-month-old baby, Judah, near the glass enclosure of the zoo’s orangutan exhibit. An orangutan named Amber then points to him to bring the infant closer to the glass.

Dakota Hittle’s wife, Shalena Crowe Hittle, and Judah’s big brother watched as Judah was brought closer to the glass with Amber pointing and looking over him.

The family’s video has since been liked more than 500,000 times in total on different social media platforms.

According to the Louisville Zoo, this was not the first time Amber has interacted with guests as she often taps the glass to get their attention.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Kipp is accused of driving drunk and then hitting a flagger with her vehicle,...
Driver accused of hitting construction worker ‘stumbled’ out of car, witness says
Larry A. Ryle High School (Photo: Larry A. Ryle High School Facebook page)
Ryle High School senior prank created ‘potentially dangerous, unsafe conditions,’ district says
Donald Eugene Fields II is wanted by the FBI.
Kentucky native added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
A mother is facing child endangerment charges after Middletown police say her two-year-old was...
Ring doorbell alerts woman to 2-year-old wandering alone in Middletown
Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a hospital...
Police investigate after shooting victim walks into hospital

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Biden says debt default deal ‘very close’ while deadline now set at June 5
Adrenaline took over as Caleb Barns says he helped get everyone out of the burning home and to...
Good Samaritan praised for saving family from house fire
Two staff members at UC, Kyle Sprague and Andy Nagel, and the head coach at Alabama, Brad...
Player’s parent tied to sports betting investigation with UC, Alabama: Source
Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following...
Suspect who told police ‘gotta be quicker than that’ on his wanted poster arrested