Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Ohio prison escapees hid in dumpster, 4 employees placed on paid leave

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on Friday released new details on the investigation into the duo that escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution (AOCI) in Lima earlier this week.

The inmates escaped on Tuesday, according to previous reports.

An ODRC spokesperson said investigations revealed that the pair escaped the prison after hiding in a dumpster.

Police arrested one of the inmates, 46-year-old James Lee in a stolen car early Wednesday.

Lee, 46, was convicted of burglary, breaking and entering, and safecracking in Allen and Auglaize Counties.

The second inmate, 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie, convicted for murder in Paulding County, remains on the loose.

Prison officials said he is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Authorities are looking for Brad Gillespie and James Lee after they escaped from the Allen...
Authorities are looking for Brad Gillespie and James Lee after they escaped from the Allen Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio on May 23, 2023.(Williams County Sheriff's Office)

Officials also confirmed they have placed four employees, three corrections officers and a major, on paid administrative leave while the department’s internal investigation continues.

A reward of more than $20,000 is being offered by the U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Kipp is accused of driving drunk and then hitting a flagger with her vehicle,...
Driver accused of hitting construction worker ‘stumbled’ out of car, witness says
Larry A. Ryle High School (Photo: Larry A. Ryle High School Facebook page)
Ryle High School senior prank created ‘potentially dangerous, unsafe conditions,’ district says
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
Mother of 2-year-old found wandering alone didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Beechmont Avenue was closed for about 90 minutes near Shangrilia Drive by a fire early Friday...
Fire, smoke damage closes Pelican’s Reef restaurant, other businesses in Anderson Twp
Joseph Steele, 37, of Laurel, was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s department...
Man arrested after shooting into Indiana home with people inside: sheriff’s department

Latest News

Adrenaline took over as Caleb Barns says he helped get everyone out of the burning home and to...
Good Samaritan praised for saving family from house fire
Two staff members at UC, Kyle Sprague and Andy Nagel, and the head coach at Alabama, Brad...
Player’s parent tied to sports betting investigation with UC, Alabama: Source
Northern Kentucky triplets graduate from high school with an associates degree.
Northern Kentucky triplets graduate from high school with an associate’s degree
43-year-old Nicholas Kernan was fatally shot in Corryville Tuesday. He was a landscaper with...
Family living a ‘nightmare’ after landscaper killed in ‘broad daylight’