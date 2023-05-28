2 seriously injuried in ATV accident in Wilmington, firefighters say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are seriously hurt after an ATV accident occurred in Wilmington Saturday, according to the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District.

Firefighters say they responded to the 1900 block of Ogden Road around 5:50 p.m.

Once they got there, they found two people with serious injuries.

Firefighters say one person was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, and the other person was flown to a nearby level-one trauma center.

It is unclear how the ATV accident occurred.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

