Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

2 seriously injuried in ATV accident in Wilmington, firefighters say

Two people are seriously injured after an ATV accident occurred in Wilmington Saturday evening,...
Two people are seriously injured after an ATV accident occurred in Wilmington Saturday evening, according to firefighters.(Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are seriously hurt after an ATV accident occurred in Wilmington Saturday, according to the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District.

Firefighters say they responded to the 1900 block of Ogden Road around 5:50 p.m.

Once they got there, they found two people with serious injuries.

Firefighters say one person was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, and the other person was flown to a nearby level-one trauma center.

It is unclear how the ATV accident occurred.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
Mother of 2-year-old found wandering alone didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the death of Deputy Marcus Zeigler Saturday.
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says
Larry A. Ryle High School (Photo: Larry A. Ryle High School Facebook page)
Ryle High School senior prank created ‘potentially dangerous, unsafe conditions,’ district says
43-year-old Nicholas Kernan was fatally shot in Corryville Tuesday. He was a landscaper with...
Family living a ‘nightmare’ after landscaper killed in ‘broad daylight’
Christian Kipp is accused of driving drunk and then hitting a flagger with her vehicle,...
Driver accused of hitting construction worker ‘stumbled’ out of car, witness says

Latest News

Ohioans can legally buy consumer-grade fireworks and light them up this weekend.
Memorial Day weekend marks the first for Ohio’s new consumer fireworks law: Here’s how to stay safe
Memorial Day weekend marks the first for Ohio's new consumer fireworks law
Memorial Day weekend marks the first for Ohio's new consumer fireworks law
Harambe, the 17-year-old Western Lowland Gorilla. (YouTube/CincinnatiZoo)
How did Harambe die? Remembering the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla 7 years after his death
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the death of Deputy Marcus Zeigler Saturday.
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says