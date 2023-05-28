Memorial Day weekend marks the first for Ohio’s new consumer fireworks law: Here’s how to stay safe

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One retired Northern Kentucky firefighter shares his advice on staying safe this holiday weekend now that Ohioans can legally light up consumer-grade fireworks.

Retired firefighter of 20 years Mike Fronimos says it is crucial to put the fireworks on a solid platform, a flat surface, solid ground, or concrete.

“So they don’t tip over, and they launch into the crowd or a structure. I’ve seen it where people have launched them from their driveway, and everybody has, but I’ve seen houses burn down because of fireworks,” Fronimos said.

Fronimos says to make sure to have the right supplies handy in case the fireworks do not go off or are delayed.

“The big thing to make sure is that you have a garden hose or some type of water supply and a bucket near by so that way if it doesn’t go off, you let it sit there, hit it with a garden hose, you pour some water on it, hopefully, it’ll render it useless at that point but then you want to make sure that you submerge it in the bucket you know once it’s been that delayed in time so that way it doesn’t go odd,” Fronimos said.

Fronimos says once the fireworks are done, soak the empty cartridges and put them in the garbage, but do not put them right next to or inside the house.

“We’ve responded to fires throughout my career for these garbage cans that will ignite, and it’ll burn the side of the house, and then it gets up in the attics, and then their house and their garage are devastated,” Fronimos said.

“If you don’t need fireworks, let the professionals do it. You know, go down to the ballpark, go down to your local community, and watch the fireworks,” Fronimos explains.

Here are the dates and times when Ohioans can light up fireworks:

July 3, 4, and 5, and the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday immediately before and after July 4th (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Labor Day weekend (4 p.m.-11 p.m.) [1st Monday of September and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that Monday]

Diwali (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

New Year’s Eve (4 p.m.-11:59 p.m.)

New Year’s Day (12 a.m.-1 a.m.; 4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Chinese New Year (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Cinco de Mayo (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

Memorial Day weekend (4 p.m.-11 p.m.) [last Monday is May and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that day]

Juneteenth (4 p.m.-11 p.m.) [June 19]

