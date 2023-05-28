Motorcyclist dies in Clermont County crash, troopers say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A motorcyclist is dead after a crash occurred in Clermont County early Sunday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash occurred just after midnight on State Route 133 just north of Bass Road in Williamsburg, Ohio

Charles Bishop, 29, was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson Softail Breakout southbound on State Route 133 when he traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle, troopers said.

OSP says he came to a rest on the edge of the road, where he was lying unconscious. Quincy Talmadge, 21, was driving a 2018 Tesla Model 3 northbound on State Route 133 and hit Bishop, troopers added.

Troopers say Bishop died at the scene, and Talmadge did not sustain any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

