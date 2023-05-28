Showers work their way into parts of the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be mostly cloudy to completely cloudy and cooler as the thermometer only reaches the 60s and maybe low 70s for areas west of I-75. The coolest spots will be where better chances of rain will be possible while milder conditions in the upper 60s and low 70s are expected where places will be dry.

Chances for light showers will begin as early as 9 a.m. for areas towards Lewis, Mason counties in Kentucky and Adams County in Ohio. This area of light rain will move towards the northwest slowly through the day, but will only extend as far north as the I-71 in the late afternoon. Again, rainfall amounts will be light and be under 0.10″ for areas south and east of I-71 with only localized spots in Adams, Lewis and Mason counties possibly seeing higher amounts.

Unless you’re in the three counties mentioned, keep your outdoor plans as scheduled - but you may see a brief period of sprinkles or light showers in the middle of the day. If you are in Adams, Lewis or Mason counties, prepare for cool conditions and consider having an alternative, indoor plan for activities just to be safe. Again, it’ll be light rain for the three counties mentioned, but will be persistent enough to make for wet grounds.

You can track the clouds and showers as they move from the southeast on Sunday with the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather app

Memorial Day Monday will be warmer with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Summertime conditions move into the tri-state Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s! Lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s will continue for the rest of the work week - and there will be chances for some thermometers to go into the low 90s on Thursday and Friday!

The two-week outlook going into the first full week of June will feature more seasonable high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s and lows in the 50s along with mainly dry conditions. Keep the garden hoses near the gardens as they’ll need it going into the end of the spring season!

