Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal

Italian authorities are investigating a large green fluorescent water that appeared in the Venice Grand Canal. (Vigili del Fuoco)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was reported by residents.

Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.

Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible. Environmental authorities were also testing the water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
Mother of 2-year-old found wandering alone didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the death of Deputy Marcus Zeigler Saturday.
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says
Larry A. Ryle High School (Photo: Larry A. Ryle High School Facebook page)
Ryle High School senior prank created ‘potentially dangerous, unsafe conditions,’ district says
43-year-old Nicholas Kernan was fatally shot in Corryville Tuesday. He was a landscaper with...
Family living a ‘nightmare’ after landscaper killed in ‘broad daylight’
Christian Kipp is accused of driving drunk and then hitting a flagger with her vehicle,...
Driver accused of hitting construction worker ‘stumbled’ out of car, witness says

Latest News

Twin sisters share valedictorian experience together at graduation
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it
Ohioans can legally buy consumer-grade fireworks and light them up this weekend.
Memorial Day weekend marks the first for Ohio’s new consumer fireworks law: Here’s how to stay safe
Memorial Day weekend marks the first for Ohio's new consumer fireworks law
Memorial Day weekend marks the first for Ohio's new consumer fireworks law
Harambe, the 17-year-old Western Lowland Gorilla. (YouTube/CincinnatiZoo)
How did Harambe die? Remembering the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla 7 years after his death