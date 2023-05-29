Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

2 people shot in Middletown, police say

Middletown police say two people were shot early Monday morning in the 2400 block of Roosevelt...
Middletown police say two people were shot early Monday morning in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Avenue.(File image - Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a shooting broke out early Monday in Middletown.

According to the Middletown Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two people with gunshot wounds, police say.

The two people were transported to a hospital for further treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information on the shooting, contact Detective Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733 or the Police Dispatch Center at 513-425-7700.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown for endangering children,...
2-year-old found wandering alone, mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced the death of Deputy Marcus Zeigler Saturday.
Hamilton County deputy dies, sheriff says
The former Ripley officer, Caleb Savage, faces three felony charges, including reckless...
Ohio officer charged with reckless homicide resigns; investigation ongoing, police say
A fatal motorcycle crash occurred in Clermont County early Sunday morning, according to troopers.
Motorcyclist dies in Clermont County crash, troopers say
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn

Latest News

Norwood police were at the scene of a fatal shooting early Monday morning.
Man dies after shooting in Norwood, police say
Joshua Kacher, 42, is accused of setting a man's house on fire in Fairfax, according to court...
Man arrested, accused of setting Fairfax home on fire, court documents show
Memorial Day parade to take place in Mariemont
Man dies after shooting in Norwood, police say