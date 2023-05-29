2 people shot in Middletown, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a shooting broke out early Monday in Middletown.
According to the Middletown Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 3 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found two people with gunshot wounds, police say.
The two people were transported to a hospital for further treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If anyone has information on the shooting, contact Detective Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733 or the Police Dispatch Center at 513-425-7700.
